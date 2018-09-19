‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Re-Arranged in Chronological Order

If you find yourself a little overwhelmed – in a good way – by the first trailer for Captain Marvel, then a new fan edit might be able to help.

Youtuber Zorklis recently debuted their edit of the Captain Marvel trailer, which tries to set things in (seemingly) chronological order. You can check it out above.

While it’s unclear exactly how much of the film’s timeline will match this cut, it does help patch some of the trailer’s quickly-cut sequences together. To an extent, Marvel fans are already expecting the final film to present things in a non-linear way, as Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) will already have her powers at the start of the film.

“I think the way the film opens is much different than an origin movie, and because she is a heroine that you haven’t seen before, we’re able to tell this story structurally in a way that will feel unexpected and hopefully will keep audiences off balance,” producer Nate Moore said in an interview earlier this year. “Still balanced enough that they can enjoy the film, but even just making it a period film is sort of interesting in that it’s not just a function of the world as we know it in the MCU today.”

“I think there is a structure to origin films that audiences sometimes can get ahead of very quickly,” Moore continued. “So, if we do origin films, internally, we talk about how we can subvert that structure. For instance, Captain Marvel is an origin movie in that you haven’t seen her before, but we think we’ve stumbled upon a structure there that isn’t the traditional structure of what origin movies typically are.”

“You meet the character, they have a problem, they get powers at the end of the first act, and the end of the second act they learn about the powers, the third act they probably fight a villain who has a function of the same powers,” Moore added. ‘That’s a lot of times what a typical origin movie is structured like, but as we introduce new characters moving forward, we want to find ways to subvert that structure, so at least the experience of the film feels new to audiences. We’re very conscious of making sure that audiences don’t get things that feel like they’ve seen them before.”

