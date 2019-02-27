‘Captain Marvel’: More New Era Hats Revealed

We’re only about a week away from finally seeing Captain Marvel on the big screen and the new Marvel Cinematic Universe film already has countless cool pieces of merchandise for you to choose from, including some sweet hats.

The New Era Cap Company is a headwear business that has been supplying hats to the world since 1920. Yesterday, their European Twitter account shared a look at some new Marvel-inspired hats.

The Captain Marvel collection has just landed in all #NewEraEurope stores and online: //t.co/29zXPig1VB pic.twitter.com/a2iD11CZZQ — New Era Europe (@NewEraEurope) February 26, 2019

“The Captain Marvel collection has just landed in all #NewEraEurope stores and online,” they wrote. The included link will take you to the website.

As you can see, there are three Captain Marvel hats to choose from. There’s an “all-over oceanside blue” 59fifty hat with the Captain Marvel icon on the front. This hat is described as “stylish” and “perfect for any Marvel fan celebrating the movie debut of the iconic character.” If this one if your favorite, we recommend pulling the trigger on the purchase, because the site lists it as low in stock.

The site also provides a more “subtle” nod to the film, which is an olive green 9Fifty high crown cap with “an air force-style patch to the front with Captain Marvel wording, plus the US flag embroidered to the wearer’s right.”

The grey SHIELD hat is especially cool since it’s similar to the one worn by Carol Danvers and reps our favorite underground organization. This original fit 9Fifty hat is available in an “all over storm grey,” and it considered to be “the perfect piece of headwear for any Marvel fan.”

Many fans took to Twitter to discuss their excitement over the cool new hats.

“New Era aiming straight for my wallet with these caps. The Captain Marvel excitement is real,” @christof_err wrote.

“Already mine,” @Guitou34 commented.

These cool new additions aren’t the first New Era hats that honor Captain Marvel. The original two styles feature the Captain Marvel symbol at the forefront and come in blue and red color schemes.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th. Other upcoming MCU films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

