Marvel to Reinvent Captain Marvel’s Origin Story

Captain Marvel is getting an entirely new backstory this summer, thanks to best-selling author Margaret Stohl.

Marvel Comics recently announced a new relaunch initiative, set to begin in a few months, that will switch up creative teams and start new series for many of the publisher’s popular characters. Some of these new books include Avengers by Jason Aaron, Venom by Donny Cates, Captain America by Ta-Nahisi Coates, and several others. Now, according to ABC, a new Captain Marvel series from Margaret Stohl has been added to the roster.

While Stohl has been writing Captain Marvel for a while, the content of this series will be changing. Beginning with The Life of Captain Marvel #1, Stohl will give Carol Danvers a brand new origin story, unlike any that the character has had in the past.

“This one is especially important to me,” Stohl told ABC News. “I relate to Carol Danvers so personally. And I really wanted to be able to do this and go back in before her movie launches.”

Of course, Stohl is talking about Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel film, starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, which is set to hit theaters in 2019. As Stohl noted, she wanted to get the new origin story out there before the film was released. While the two stories may be similar, Stohl said that hers will be “it’s own thing.”

“There’s so much narrative space in comics, we tell endless stories, we add personal details,” she said. “You know, things that the reader can experience with the hero. It’s super personal.”

Stohl went on to offer just a couple of details about the new origin story, adding that it will be more like a “retelling” than a brand new reinvention.

“You look through a different lens,” the author said. “It’s nothing you’ll expect and nothing you’ve seen happen but there will be parts of her life that change the context of what you’ve seen before, so it’s telling the other side of the story, of how she came to be.”

Marvel’s official synopsis for the book teases that Carol’s new origin story will stem from “crippling anxiety attacks [that] put her on the sidelines in the middle of a fight.”

“Carol finds herself reliving memories of a life she thought was far behind her,” the synopsis continues. “You can’t outrun where you’re from – and sometimes, you HAVE to go home again. But there are skeletons in Captain Marvel’s closet – and what she discovers will change her entire world.”

Additionally, Stohl added that this version of Captain Marvel will be easy for fans to connect with.

“This has been Carol at her most approachable and understandable,” she said. “Carol isn’t like that very often. She has a sense of humor and she used to toughing out.”

Written by Margaret Stohl, and illustrated by Carlos Pacheco, The Life of Captain Marvel #1 will hit shelves on July 4.