New ‘Captain Marvel’ Photo Sees Carol Suited Up With Mohawk

Captain Marvel is set to soar into theaters this year, and fans just got a brand-new look at Carol Danvers in all her suited-up glory.

Thanks to USA Today, a new still from Marvel Studios’ next film just went live. Captain Marvel may be a few months out from release, but its latest image shows Carol rocking one of her most iconic looks.

As you can see below, the image sees Carol suited up in a fitted green costume. The hero looks serious as she stares ahead with some headgear on, and the helmet pushes Carol’s hair into a signature mohawk.

There are few details in this image about the Captain Marvel‘s plot, but fans are certain this still sees Carol just moments before a fight breaks out. The heroine has both her fists clenched to the side, and her piercing gaze would make even Thanos blanche — that is, if he were smart. Captain Marvel is not one to mess with, and Brie Larson says she’s excited to bring a non-ideal heroine to the big screen.

“[Carol is] not this perfect ideal of a woman,” Larson told USA Today in a new interview.

“She’s my perfect ideal because she’s flawed and she owns those and learns to work with them, and is making mistakes over the course of this movie finding herself – figuring out her past, but also discovering her own strength and power.”

For Larson, Carol’s headstrong personality and unapologetic attitude has made the heroine her dream role. In a previous interview, the actress told Entertainment Weekly she hesitated to join Captain Marvel despite her interest because of how visible the gig would make her. However, the appeal of Carol won out in the end.

“I never saw myself doing something like this, mostly because I like being anonymous,” Larson said. “I like disappearing into characters, and I always felt like if I was out in the public eye too much, it potentially limits you in the future.”

Continuing, Larson admitted she just couldn’t say no to Carol when push came to shove. “Just seeing a character who says how she feels and says what’s on her mind and doesn’t let people stand in her way is incredibly empowering.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.