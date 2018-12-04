‘Captain Marvel’: The Internet Can’t Handle Nick Fury Petting a Cat

Marvel fans can tell you that Carol Danvers’ cat is quite the fan-favorite, but it turns out that we’re not the only ones enamored of Captain Marvel‘s adorable tabby. Thanks to the new trailer for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film we know definitively that Nick Fury is, too, and social media is freaking out about it.

While fans first got a look at Goose — known as Chewie in comics — thanks to Funko’s new line of POPs and some leaked LEGO release, this second Captain Marvel trailer offered a first look at what the hero’s orange tabby friend looks like. It also revealed that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is a big fan of the cat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No, seriously. Fury is all about Goose in the trailer. He even has his own baby talk voice for Goose, much to Carol’s (Brie Larson) chagrin. You really should check out the trailer in the video above and see this for yourself. Don’t worry, we’ll wait.

Okay, now that you’ve seen Fury get heart eyes over a cat it’s pretty clear why fans on Twitter have lost it over the adorable and touching moment. Reactions range from the idea of Fury being a cat person making absolutely perfect sense to people already putting it out there that Goose will be the reason Fury loses one eye — and, well, that’s actually a possibility but we’ll get to that later. For now, we’ve rounded up some of the best reactions to Nick Fury and Goose for your enjoyment. And while you’re here, be sure to let us know your thoughts about the surprising moment in the trailer.

Fury is a cat person?!?!

So Many Questions

It’s been almost 11 YEARS and we’re only finding out NOW THAT NICK FURY LOVES CATS STOP WAIT COME BACK I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS#CaptainMarvel — Christian Kavanagh (@notatroll95) December 4, 2018

This is truly the best reveal

NICK FURY HAS A CAT VOICE — Camille B. Naredo (@camillenaredo) December 4, 2018

Blame Goose!

Nick Fury’s going to wear an eyepatch cause of this bitchy little cat#CaptainMarvelTrailer pic.twitter.com/pNL3I4iVkL — Sunil Sarwal (@SunilSarwal) December 4, 2018

His one weakness

Grabs a megaphone.



“YO NICK FURY’S WEAKNESS IS CATS EVERYONE.” — ????. (@starksness) December 4, 2018

Seriously we will demand a refund

nick fury better lose his eye because of the cat or i’m demanding a refund#CaptainMarvel #CaptainMarvelTrailer — Lance Vater (@LanceVater) December 4, 2018

Captain Marvel who?