‘Captain Marvel’ Has Made More Money Than ‘The Dark Knight’

Captain Marvel has been in theaters just about a month and it’s already crossed into the billion-dollar club. Not just that, it’s now made more than a movie that many fans consider the best genre film ever released — Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. In its fifth weekend in theaters, Captain Marvel has grossed over $1.037m worldwide. The Dark Knight, on the other hand, hauled in $1.004m in its 33-week box office run.

It continues tearing up the worldwide box office as it enters the top ten of highest-grossing movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As of this writing, Captain Marvel is currently placed 7th out of 21 movies. The Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck-helmed movie is the second-highest earning solo origin movie behind Black Panther ($1.3b) and it has yet to be seen whether it has enough legs to pass the next movie on the list in Captain America: Civil War ($1.15b).

Earlier this week, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson took to Instagram to thank fans for allowing the film to join the “Billion Dollar Club.”

“Our girl Carol Danvers just joined the One Billion Club! Thank you endlessly to everyone for helping us cross this milestone,” Larson wrote on Instagram. “It has been an absolute pleasure sharing this character with the world. I’ve loved seeing the cosplay, fan art and passionate words about our HERo. Cheers to you all! Higher, Further, Faster baby!”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

