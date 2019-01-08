‘Captain Marvel’ Producer Teases Just How Powerful Carol Danvers Is

With Captain Marvel still a few months away, there is at least one thing we know for sure about the hero: she’s the most powerful in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That probably explains why Nick Fury’s final act before turning to dust in Avengers: Infinity War was to send her a distress call.

But just how powerful is she? That’s something that producer Jonathan Schwartz told reporters during a visit to the film’s set that fans may just have to wait and see.

To get to the heart of Captain Marvel‘s strength, Schwartz was asked exactly how strength was defined — as in can Carol Danvers beat Thor and the Hulk in a fight — but he was careful not to reveal too much.

“I know better than to wade into the ‘Who can beat Thor in a fight’ [debate],” Schwartz said.

But as for Carol being the most powerful? He played it cool about that, too.

“I think if you go back [to the tape]… I think it was ‘one of the most if not the most’,” Schwartz said. “But part of the fun certainly is that she is super-powered and kind of able to use her powers on a scale that we haven’t seen before. What that means for the movie, I think we’ll wait and see.”

Fans have already gotten to see a taste of what that looks like. In a new trailer for Captain Marvel released on Monday night, Carol (Brie Larson) tries to prove her non-Skrull status to a dubious Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) by casually firing a photon blast across the room — no special equipment required. That’s pretty powerful, and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige himself has previously confirmed that Carol is more powerful than any other character in the MCU thus far.

“She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” Feige told EW last fall. “So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side his hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters March 8, 2019.