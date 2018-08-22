Nick Fury, Maria Hill to Star in ‘Captain Marvel’ Movie Prelude

Marvel is offering fans a chance to prepare for the Captain Marvel movie with a special one-shot issue releasing in November that brings Nick Fury and Maria Hill to the forefront.

Fury’s history with Captain Marvel was hinted at by the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War. In that scene, just before turning to dust as the effects of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet snap take hold, Nick Fury used a beeper-like device to try to contact Captain Marvel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The solicitation text for Marvel’s Captain Marvel Prelude #1 reads, “Before Carol Danvers takes flight in 2019’s first Marvel Studios film, immerse yourself in this all-new adventure! Spinning out of the mysterious events of Avengers: Infinity War, Nick Fury and Maria Hill set off on life-or-death missions that lead directly to the appearance of Captain Marvel!”

The is drawn by Andrea Di Vito and written by Will Corona Pilgrim, the creative director of research and development for Marvel Studios, who has written several of these prelude issues in the past.

Considering what happened to Fury and Maria Hill in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War, it seems safe to say that the events of this one-shot will take before that film, though just how far before that movie and what will be revealed remains unknown.

Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fury will still be an agent of SHIELD and have both his eyes. Clark Gregg will also be featured in the film as SHIELD Agent Phil Coulson. Could this Captain Marvel Prelude issue give fans their first taste of the SHIELD in the 1990s?

Are you excited for Marvel’s Captain Marvel Prelude? Let us know in the comments!

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

GET READY FOR THE BLOCKBUSTER

MARVEL’S CAPTAIN MARVEL FILM WITH THIS PRELUDE!

MARVEL’S CAPTAIN MARVEL PRELUDE #1

WILL CORONA PILGRIM (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A)

Before CAROL DANVERS takes flight in 2019’s first Marvel Studios film, immerse yourself in this all-new adventure! Spinning out of the mysterious events of Avengers: Infinity War, NICK FURY and MARIA HILL set off on life-or-death missions that lead directly to the appearance of CAPTAIN MARVEL!

32 PGS./ one-shot /Rated T …$3.99