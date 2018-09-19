So, Why Did Captain Marvel Punch an Old Lady in the Face?

The trailer for Captain Marvel is out, and it has taken social media by the cosmic-powered collared. The big clip sees Carol Danvers step into her MCU debut, but fans didn’t see one of its more surprising scenes coming.

After all, Captain Marvel doesn’t seem to be a great hero after she punches an old lady in the face, but don’t worry… Not all is how it seems.

As you can see above, the trailer for Captain Marvel went live earlier today, and it packs more than a few punches. The clip gets going after Carol is seen falling to Earth, leaving her lost as she stumbles around a planet she thinks she may have come from. As the trailer goes on, fans meet a young Nick Fury who is tasked with assisting Carol complete a yet-known mission, and it seems that her task involves punching people in the face.

Towards the trailer’s end, fans are shown a scene on a train where Carol gives an old lady the stink eye. The unassuming woman seems to be minding her business on a train, and she gives Carol a smile from her seat. The gesture appears to be innocent enough, but it sends Carol into a rage that prompts her to punch the old woman right in the face. So, ouch?

Naturally, fans have a lot of questions about the sucker punch, and there is an explanation. The assault looks unprovoked to fans, but the trailer provides context for why Carol would attack someone who looks normal enough. After all, the Skrulls will be part of the film, and their shape-shifting powers can make even the most innocent old lady a deadly threat.

There are no details on why Carol believes this woman might be a Skrull, but you an bet that is why she hit the lady. Captain Marvel confirmed some time ago it would show the alien race invaded Earth, leaving the Skrulls to blend in with others by shape-shifting into humans. Clearly, Carol is convinced the old lady sitting before her is an alien in disguise, and fans will need to wait for the film to drop to see whether her hunch was right.

Captain Marvel will star Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019. The film will be followed up by Avengers 4 in May 2019.