‘Captain Marvel’: First Screening Reaction Revealed

The first screening of Captain Marvel has reportedly taken place, prompting a positive reaction to one character in particular.

According to industry insider Steve Weintraub, the big conversation after Captain Marvel showed off an advanced screening was in regards to Carol Danvers’ cat Goose. “Hearing Captain Marvel screened,” Weintraub wrote in a tweet. “After it ended everyone was talking about the cat. Stole the show.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the cat’s meow doesn’t seem to be any solid indication of whether the movie as a whole was good or bad, the end of the tweet could offer some hope for those with questions. “Must. See. This. Movie. Stat,” Weintraub said. Surely, he wouldn’t want to see a movie he heard was bad, right?

Of course, the cat which seems to be stealing the show is a key character from Marvel Comics. The well-fed house cat goes by the name of Chewie in those books, but has seemingly been renamed Goose for the purposes of the Captain Marvel movie. It’s an interesting choice considering Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home acknowledge the existence of Star Wars movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, given the fact that Captain Marvel is set in 1990s, the Top Gun influence might simply be more important to the character of Carol Danvers.

It’s also unclear whether Goose will be a Flerken, the dangerous alien race which Carol’s cat is in the comics. A number of science-fiction elements come into play due to Chewie’s alien race, but none have been on display in Captain Marvel trailers or promotional materials yet. Fans, however, are hoping Carol’s pet will feature those comic book traits and play a key part in the film, as a result.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8th, while Avengers: Endgame lands on April 26th, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.