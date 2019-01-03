‘Captain Marvel’ Runtime Revealed by AMC

The next installment in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to arrive in just a couple of months in the form of the Brie Larson-starring Captain Marvel, and it looks as though the film’s full running time has already been revealed.

AMC Theaters now lists Captain Marvel on its website and app as an upcoming movie, and it includes a couple of details about the film itself. In addition to a brief synopsis of the film, and an expected PG-13 rating, AMC reveals that Captain Marvel‘s runtime stands at 2:10, 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Of course, with the film still two months away, this could easily change. The information given at this point may not be the most accurate, and that time could fluctuate a bit. However, coming from a theater chain as big as AMC, this does have some solid footing. Plus, 2:10 is pretty standard for a movie in the MCU.

While the introduction of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, was teased at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, this movie will be the first time the character is featured on screen. Unlike some of the other heroes in the franchise that have gotten off to a slow start, Captain Marvel will come out swinging in March, establishing herself as the most powerful character in the entire MCU.

Last year, Brie Larson talked about her new character, saying that she had enough power to move planets on her own.

“It is but that stuff is my favorite part because that’s where you find the character you know,” Larson said when asked about the difficulty of training at the Crystal + Lucy Awards back in June. “For me, it’s all about how far can I take myself to kind of reprogram my brain and reprogram my body to learn something new about myself, and so this has been an amazing challenge. She’s so, so strong. She can move planets so to me it was like how far can I go with this strength.”

Larson has also been vocal about how Carol Danvers is portrayed in the film, saying that her role should show people that anyone can be a hero.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Larson during a set visit. “I’m kind of over the, ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.”

Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8th.