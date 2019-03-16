‘Captain Marvel 2’: Kamala Khan Fan Film Preps Fans For Sequel

Captain Marvel has become a massive success at the box office, meaning a sequel to the Marvel Studios film is inevitable. With many fans hoping to see Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in that sequel, the wait can be supplemented by the awesome fan film above.

Kamala, the short fan film directed by Landis Aponte, tells the story of Marvel Comics’ popular Muslim teenager living in America. She finds herself in difficult times both in flashback and present-day form, in one timeline dealing with difficult social issues among peers and in the other working to save the world from villains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film stars Anita Kalathara as the titular Kamala Khan. The Indian actress living in Los Angeles takes particular pride in such a role due to the lack of representation of “brown” characters on screen, as she refers to them.

If the YouTube video’s comment section is any indication, Marvel fans are thoroughly enjoying the no-budget film bringing Ms. Marvel to life.

“God bless you for bringing Kamala to life,” YouTube user twistedyogert writes. “That ‘Kamala might blow up the school’ comment made my skin crawl.”

In fact, many fans came out in support of the fan film tackling difficult social issues which people of diverse backgrounds are forced to deal with in America. Others, meanwhile, outright enjoyed the film and were vocal in their opinion.

“I mean, seriously, Marvel, buy this, don’t change a thing, and make it longer,” writers YouTube user Exian. “Absolutely perfect cast. My jaw hit the floor at that dinner scene, hol-lee crap!”

Marvel Studios does seem to have plans to bring the character to life in their live-action movies according to the studio’s president Kevin Feige. “I think she’s a contemporary story,” Feige explained to ComicBook.com. “I don’t think she was a little kid in 1990. I’m not sure she was born in 1995.” With Kamala Khan being a teenager in recent comics, the character likely won’t have been born until after the year 2000 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is why her first appearance may be a bit different than it was in the comics (or simply happen in a later movie). “This is the first step towards introducing her hero is how you begin to bring her about at some point,” Feige said.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!