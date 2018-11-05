‘Captain Marvel’: First Look at Skrull Leader Lego Figure

Captain Marvel fans just got their first look at the film’s Skrull leader in LEGO form.

Instagram user NinjaWhip has posted an image of the Skrull leader LEGO minifigure.

Fans have quickly become critical of the figure’s head, which shows a distinct break between the face and the Skrull’s pointed ears.

This is the LEGO minifigure of the Skrull revealed in one of the first photos from Captain Marvel. The photo drew some comparisons to Piccolo from 2009’s Dragonball: Evolution live-action movie.

Be Mendehlson plays the Skrull called Talos in the film. He’s discussed what living the Skrull life is like.

“I mean, when you’re Skrullin’, it’s a bit of a different thing,” Mendelsohn said. “It’s a got a certain flow to it that this guy [gestures to human costume] doesn’t have. Because this guy doesn’t sound like this. This guy is [adopts American accent] a lot more like, straight up, ready to do the work, very military-industrial complex circa 1990-whatever. A lot more buttoned up. Skrullin’ is a bit more laid back, a bit tougher. A little bit nastier? Maybe? Maybe. You got sharper nails, stuff like that.

“We’re kind of like the thrash metal component of the Marvel universe,” Mendelsohn said. “We’re tough, we’re brash, we’re loud. People want us to have warning stickers on us, like explicit lyrics.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the Skrulls in Captain Marvel has led to speculation that the Secret Invasion could be next. There are even rumors that Skrulls could appear in Avengers 4.

Captain Marvel takes inspiration from “The Kree-Skrull War.” That story finds Earth and the Avengers caught in the middle of a long war between the Skrull and Kree Empires.

In Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers is an Earthling who has somehow come to possess cosmic powers. She is enlisted into the service of Starforce, an elite Kree military squad. When Carol returns home, she begins to remember her life growing up on Earth.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.