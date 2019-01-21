New ‘Captain Marvel’ Photo Offers Best Look Yet at Skrulls

There has been a ton of talk regarding the introduction of the Skrulls to the MCU in Captain Marvel, with plenty of people wondering which characters might be the shape-shifting villains in disguise. These Skrulls hide in plain sight as they change into human look-a-likes, but their original forms are far more terrifying.

To this point, we’ve only seen one or two shots of these Skrulls in their classic green skin, but a new, much closer look has arrived online.

On Monday morning, Empire revealed a new photo of Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull leader Talos, alongside one of the other, lesser-known Skrulls. Take a look at the new image below!

Over the past couple of years, Mendelsohn has become known to fans for his work as a villain in various franchises. Even before taking on the role of Talos in Captain Marvel, Mendelsohn had portrayed the antagonist in films like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Ready Player One.

While he’s familiar with playing the villain, Mendelsohn is also used to working with the folks behind the camera as well. Captain Marvel will act as a reunion for the actor and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The trio previously worked together on 2015’s Mississippi Grind, which also starred Ryan Reynolds.

During his interview with Empire, Mendelsohn reminded everyone why he loves working with Boden and Fleck.

“They were asking me to do some stuff with this Skrull guy that was going to be fun and interesting,” he said. “It’s different, but it’s the same. It’s just an actor and a camera.”

Of course, there’s always a chance the Mendelsohn-led Skrulls won’t be the only villains in the film. Gemma Chan’s Minn-Erva is an antagonist from the comic books, and there is plenty of evidence suggesting Jude Law’s character is a villain as well.

Are you excited for Captain Marvel to arrive? What do you think of the live-action look for the Skrulls? Let us know in the comments!

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8th