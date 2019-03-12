‘Captain Marvel’ Featured A Reference To Spider-Woman

Captain Marvel included a few fun Easter Eggs for fans of the comics and one it even slipped early photos, featuring a link-back to Carol’s best friend in the books Spider-Woman.

Spoilers incoming for Captain Marvel, so if you haven’t seen it yet you’ve been warned.

Eventually, Carol Danvers reunites with Maria Rambeau at her house, and despite the fact that Carol doesn’t have access to all of her memories, Maria is still happy to see that her friend has managed to survive and is alive and well after thinking she’s been dead for years. The scene has plenty to pay attention to in regards to the characters, but it’s also in this scene we see Maria wearing a shirt under her jacket that resembles a certain beloved bestie, Jessica Drew.

Drew, who also goes by Spider-Woman in the books, is not featured in the film (Sony has the rights to Spider-Man and those characters), though as we see here she is referenced. The shirt features several different lines of color, starting with bright red, then black, then white, then yellow, and then red again, the same colors that Spider-Woman is most known for.

Even better is that the triangle shape her jacket forms over it gives the impression of Spider-Woman’s logo she wears on her chest, and while it’s a small and subtle nod, we adore it.

You can check out the photo and Spider-Woman’s costume above.

In the movie, Maria is portrayed as Carol’s longtime best friend, though in the comics Carol is actually friends with her daughter, Monica Rambeau. Even those two don’t have the friendship ties that Carol shares with Jessica Drew, who have teamed-up and come to blows plenty of times, but their friendship has managed to weather the storm.

Spider-Woman is part of Sony’s stable of characters, though as we’ve seen with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, the studio has worked with Marvel Studios before to utilize those characters in the MCU. Who knows, maybe we’ll see another deal to let Drew make her way into the MCU? Fingers crossed.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

