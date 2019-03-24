‘Captain Marvel’ Box Office Already Surpasses ‘Justice League,’ ‘Venom,’ ‘Winter Soldier’ and More

Captain Marvel soared into theaters earlier this month, giving the Marvel Cinematic Universe its first female-led solo movie. And based off of the latest box office earnings, it’s safe to say that the film has carved out a unique place in the superhero movie space.

The domestic second-week box office earnings for Captain Marvel were announced earlier today, with the film making $69 million just in this weekend, and over $266 million overall. As Deadline’s initial reporting on the subject pointed out, that puts Captain Marvel‘s domestic gross well ahead of the U.S./Canada cumes of an array of established superhero movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In terms of Marvel Studios films, Captain Marvel has passed the domestic success of Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($260M), Thor: The Dark World ($206M), Doctor Strange ($233M), and Ant-Man and the Wasp ($217M). The film has also surpassed Justice League ($229M), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ($203M), Venom ($214M), X-Men: Days of Future Past ($234M), X-Men: The Last Stand ($234M), and The Amazing Spider-Man ($262M) in the same category.

This data signifies just the latest example of Captain Marvel‘s success, which campaigns from Internet trolls couldn’t quite bring down. In the process, audiences were introduced to one of the Marvel universe’s most fan-favorite characters, who is expected to impact the MCU a lot going forward.

“I think who she is is just so dynamic and unique, because she is really strong and steadfast and knows who she is, but she also is emotional and feels terrible when she makes a mistake and is deeply flawed, and says the wrong thing.” Larson revealed in a previous interview. “And those were really the things that I was excited about because just playing a superhero that was some like idealized version of perfection just didn’t feel right to me. I like the fact that she doesn’t always do the right thing, and when she doesn’t do the right thing she goes out of her way to make sure that she can fix the mistake.”

“When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained in a recent Captain Marvel special. “She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.