Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Shares 2020 Holiday Card

Happy Holidays, Marvel fans! Things may not be normal this holiday season due to the pandemic, but folks seem to be trying their very best to make the most of a tough situation. One thing we love seeing on social media is people's holiday cards, especially from our favorite celebrities. Recently, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson took to Instagram to share hers for 2020. While the actor didn't do anything official like the folks at Lucasfilm, her photos are still bringing joy to Marvel fans everywhere.

"Consider this my holiday card to all of you," Larson wrote. The star included a photo of herself in front of a tree plus a few bonus photos. You can check out her post below:

Hopefully, this time next year will see the return of holiday gatherings and cheer, but it'll be about two more years before folks get to see Larson step back into the role of Carol Danvers. In fact, last week's Disney Investor Day live stream featured Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige sharing an update about Captain Marvel 2.

Feige confirmed the long-reported rumors that Candyman director Nia DaCosta would be directing the movie. It was also revealed that both Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) would be joining the film's cast. The script for Captain Marvel 2 is being written by Megan McDonnell, who is currently a staff writer on the Disney+ series WandaVision.

"When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings," Feige said in one of Captain Marvel's tie-in specials. "She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe."

Captain Marvel 2 is currently set to be released in theatres on November 11, 2022.