Captain Marvel Was Supposed to Feature Comics Accurate Supreme Intelligence

While it didn’t represent its comic-accurate form in the slightest, the Supreme Intelligence was technically in Captain Marvel. Instead of appearing as the giant, green, floating head, the live-action version of the character appeared as a hyper-technological being that took the form of various people, depending on how was “plugged in” to speak with it. In Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) case, the Supreme Intelligence took the form of Mar-Vell (Annette Bening).

At one point, however, that big head was supposed to finally appear in one of the movie’s most pivotal moments, according to Captain Marvel production designer Andy Nicholson.

“It came and went,” Nicholson told us about the inclusion of the “real” Supreme Intelligence. “As an idea, it was never rejected. At one stage, it was part of the movie. I’m not the person to say whether or not that will eventually come back in but it was part of it.”

As Nicholson explains, the head wasn’t really out of the question until the end, when the team decided that it was going to end up taking away from the moment with Danvers rips out the power-inhibiting device and goes binary for the first time.

“It was there. We did develop a line where within that space from the big pool of water in the back of the room, that eventually, that’s where the big green head would come out of,” Nicholson reveals. “I think eventually for the final scene of the movie, it would’ve taken away from what was the core focus which was, it would’ve been a big spectacle which would’ve overwhelmed the main thrust of what we were doing which was talking about Carol’s development and transformation into Captain Marvel.”

Introducing fans to the intricate world of Hala, Captain Marvel packed a massive amount of world building into its two-hour run time and as Nicholson points out, it would taking away from an incredibly important scene for the character development on the movie’s main character.

Captain Marvel is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on June 11th. Avengers: Endgame is now showing and Spider-Man: Far From Home is set for release on July 2nd.