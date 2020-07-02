Captain Marvel's The Last Avenger Gets a Slick New Funko Pop

✖

San Diego Comic-Con might be a virtual affair this year, but that doesn't mean Funko is skipping out on its annual Comic-Con exclusives, and we got our first look at this year's exclusives yesterday, including one that Captain Marvel fans are going to lose their minds over. Amongst all the new exclusives were two from Marvel, and while the 10 inch Fantastic Four Zombie Thing is pretty cool, the real star of the show is the Captain Marvel Pop based on the most recent arc The Last Avenger, and it looks phenomenal.

The new Cap Pop features Carol in her black and red suit with the full Hala-star mask, complete with a ball of energy ready and waiting in her left hand. The suit looked amazing in the comics by Kelly Thompson and Lee Garbett, and the design looks just as cool in Pop form, and you can check out the new Pop in the image below.

Speaking of amazing Marvel Pops, Funko also recently debuted the delightful Spider-Man vs Spider-Man set, which is based on the popular meme, and you can find more details on that right here.

As for the Carol Pop, it's based on Captain Marvel Vol. 3: The Last Avenger by Kelly Thompson and artists Lee Garbett and Francesco Manna. The book also features a cover by Mark Brooks, and you can check out the official description below.

"Captain Marvel takes on the Avengers — to the death! Carol Danvers has fought alien hordes. Rescued the X-Men. Punched Thanos in the face. Literally saved the world! But now she faces her greatest challenge: kill her fellow Avengers! And she has 24 hours to do it! But why?! As the nightmare becomes reality and Earth's Mightiest Heroes begin to fall one by one, what does this mean for Carol — and for the world? When the mastermind behind Carol's deadly transformation is revealed, she must finally reconcile her human and alien sides — or lose them both. But as a plan begins to form, will the power of the Avengers be enough to save the world? It's a shocking new direction for Captain Marvel — and life on Earth will never be the same!"

Captain Marvel Vol. 3 hits stores on August 5th, and Funko's SDCC exclusives will be available later this year.

