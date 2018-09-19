Captain Marvel Trailer Offers Clue That Jude Law Could Be The Villain

Now that we’ve seen the first Captain Marvel footage there are plenty of questions we have, but there might be an answer to one of the biggest ones in one quick cut.

The new trailer gives us a glimpse of Jude Law’s character, who is the commander of Carol Danvers’ Kree special forces unit. We see him awestruck at something in the closeup, but its a scene closer to the end of the trailer that got our attention.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When we see Law earlier he is wearing the same type of suit that Danvers is wearing, but later on, we see Brie Larson wearing her red and blue suit. It seems she’ll get that suit towards either the midway point or more towards the end of the film, which is why when they show a closeup of her fist in her red gloves the other figure is notable.

If she’s already got her red gloves, she’s already Captain Marvel at that point. She’s clenching her fist in the quick scene, suggesting she’s angry and about to battle the other person in the scene. That person is faded a bit, but you can easily see the person is wearing a green and silver suit.

The person is too small to be Ronan and doesn’t appear to be Korath or Minn-Erva, though the scene is muddy so it could be. Despite the haze, it kind of looks like Jude Law, which means Captain Marvel is fighting him towards the end of the movie, or at least that’s one possibility.

If that’s the case, then it would seem that Law is not Mar-Vell, and is more based on Yon-Rogg than the hero that inspired her in the comics. If he is Mar-Vell, he is a lot different than the original version.

Take a look at the photo above and let us know your thoughts!

The film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.