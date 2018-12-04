‘Captain Marvel’ Fans Are Loving Ninja Grandma

When fans got our first look at Captain Marvel earlier this year with its debut teaser trailer, many viewers were bewildered as to why the “hero” would clock an old lady in the jaw. Tonight’s new trailer has confirmed the prevailing theory regarding the character, which is that she’s actually a shape-shifting Skrull who brought the blow on herself.

The story follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While many fans were immediately taken with Larson’s take on the character and the film’s exciting action in the new trailer, others were too focused on the surprising acrobatic skills of the old woman on the bus who battles the Marvel hero.

Check out what the internet is saying about the “Ninja Grandma” in the Captain Marvel trailer before the movie hits theaters on March 8, 2019!

That Explains It

And now we know why Captain Marvel punches grandma! #CaptainMarvel — BigBoss (@News_Dr252) December 4, 2018

Pushed Too Far

The grandma in the latest captain marvel trailer snapped — AIGOOOYAA?? (@Angelily95) December 4, 2018

Shaking My Head

You Gotta Go

At first I was a little shocked that grandma got punched and was like aw no captain marvel punched a real granny? but then I heard her make that weird sound in her throat, and I thought nah fam you gotta go?? #CaptainMarvel — Asha jones (@ashajones7) December 4, 2018

Rather a Random Grandma

the worst thing about the Captain Marvel trailer is that the old woman ended up actually being a Skrull and not some random grandma — Trae Young ROY (@MaclaneSC) December 4, 2018

‘Captain Marvel: Grandma Puncher’

That trailer, looks a lot better than prior..



that said, I am still laughing of that it’s “Captain Marvel: Grandma Puncher”. — Alexander M. Bush (@AlexanderMBush_) December 4, 2018

Memes Incoming

Oh god the ninja grandma memes Captain Marvel — nathan tryon (@nathan_tryon) December 4, 2018

Getting All Pikachu

#CaptainMarvel



Grandma: Smiles



Captain Marvel: Punches grandma



Grandma: Acrobatic kick to Captain Marvel



Captain Marvel: pic.twitter.com/eG898O5sZG — Jorge De Ocampo (@jo___mar) December 4, 2018

Sold at Grandma Punching