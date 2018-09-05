MCU Fans Want That ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer ASAP

Today Marvel Studios released the first-look promotional release for Captain Marvel, the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s first female superhero movie release, starring Brie Larson as the titular Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel. The marketing push included new photos of Larson in the Captain Marvel costume, along with details like how the film’s villains, alien shape-shifter’s The Skrulls, will be pursuing their clandestine agenda on Earth.

All in all, the new photos and story details for Captain Marvel have been pretty exciting, and fans seem to like Brie Larson’s costume. In fact, it seems to be a case where the usual comic book movie backlash is getting flipped on its head: fans are now so hyped about what Captain Marvel is bringing to the table, that they can’t seem to wait any longer to get that first trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the Marvel fans hype that’s now building up around the first Captain Marvel trailer’s release!

Waiting Is the Hardest Part

Boiii I can’t wait for Captain Marvel trailer to come out soon — Jennifer?‍? (@ThanosIsThicc) September 5, 2018



Just like with Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel fans are finding it torturous to wait until we get that full Captain Marvel trailer.

The Disappointed

Even though we got some very nice things with this Captain Marvel first-look promotional push, there are Marvel fans who don’t think it was enough.

Ask the Captain

Hey @brielarson – wanna really break the internet? How about dropping a trailer. Or better yet, ask @MarvelStudios to bump up the Captain Marvel release date by a week 😉 — Alessandro Reale (@realewrites) September 5, 2018



Some fans are trying to appeal directly to Brie Larson to get that Captain Marvel trailer soon!

Call and Non-Response

“Captain Marvel movie is gonna be great, everyone!”

Cool, trailer?

“Look at this EPIC cover!”

Trailer?

“The future is female! Girl power!”

Please show us the film.

“You’re sex-“

DON’T

“Sexist.” — Tormental Slimebeast (@slimebeast) September 5, 2018



This fan gets witty about how Marvel Studios didn’t quite give fans what they wanted in this first-look feature.

All Dressed Up, But…

since the captain marvel trailer was supposed to drop today i thought i would represent lmao ? pic.twitter.com/OMna4PS69h — j a d e ⚡️ (@hoIIandsmoon) September 5, 2018



This fan got all dressed up for the Captain Marvel trailer release. Hope she can put that outfit on ice until it actually drops! (But looking good, girl!)

Eyes Can’t Handle It

honestly i’m not ready to see the trailer of captain marvel — bell (@reddieyuh) September 5, 2018



Apparently Captain Marvel is such a big deal for some fans that the anticipation of seeing the trailer is just too stressful!

Scam Artists

where the fuck is the captain marvel trailer tho we been scammed pic.twitter.com/FnFX9EuCj2 — kitty girl (@buckavinsky) September 5, 2018



This fan accuses Marvel of scamming fans with this Captain Marvel promotional tease…

Business As Usual

People are surprised that EW (famous for revealing Pics and NOT Trailers) didn’t bring out a trailer but instead First Look Pictures for #CaptainMarvel? Ok… — Ren Geekness (@RenGeekness) September 5, 2018



…But as this more level-headed fan points out, Marvel Studios dropping EW cover features before trailers is just business as usual.

*****

At the end of the day, the first official Captain Marvel trailer will be dropping in the fall scenes – with upcoming films like Venom being fertile ground for the trailer’s debut. How hyped are you for Captain Marvel? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been delayed indefinitely.