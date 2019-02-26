New ‘Captain Marvel’ TV Spot Reveals Carol vs. Talos Fight Scene

Captain Marvel will be facing off against Talos during the anticipated film, and we get a new glimpse at one of those encounters in a new trailer.

The new Captain Marvel trailer features several pieces of new footage, but the most interesting one features Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in one of SHIELD’s bunkers with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Fury is flipped over by Ben Mendolsohn’s Talos, and before he can capitalize Talos is blown back by a photon blast courtesy of Carol. At this point, Talos is in his human form, having infiltrated SHIELD, but we can’t wait to see Talos vs. Carol round two in all his green Skrull glory.

You can watch the new footage in the video above.

The Skrulls have been one of the more mysterious aspects of the film, as we know they are a big part of the movie but aren’t sure how this film sets them up for future films and roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since this is a prequel, it would seem the Skrulls have been here the entire time we’ve been watching the MCU movies, just biding their time until they can strike.

That would perfectly set up a “Secret Invasion”-type storyline for future phases, and we’re hoping that turns out to be the case. They already infiltrated SHIELD, so if things end up following the books they would start abducting and impersonating superheroes, infiltrating not only the government but also the superhero community, and doing so all under the radar.

That would bring with it many questions of trust, as you never know who’s really a Skrull and who’s not, and that mistrust could pave the way for the heroes to not be on their guard when the Skrull army strikes.

Sounds pretty cool right? Well, first we have to meet the Skrulls, and that will happen in Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

