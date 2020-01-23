Will Monica Rambeau Replace Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel 2?

Marvel fans probably weren’t expecting concrete news about Captain Marvel 2, but they got it on Wednesday evening. A report surfaced that WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell has been hired to pen the script for the sequel. Now, fans already knew that Monica Rambeau, all grown up as an adult, was supposed to appear in the Disney+ series. But, it is time to start asking how that series will figure into Captain Marvel 2 and if the heroine will be stepping up to the big time in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This would seem to be indicative of a unified vision for the entire Marvel Studios operation going forward. Scott Derrickson’s exit of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looks like a recalibration move right now. The entire output from the studio could be in a good spot from this refinement. Could Monica Rameau step into Captain Marvel’s shoes going forward?

Well, probably not at this very moment, although things could change. Marvel seems pretty married to Brie Larson in the role at this point. But, could end up being a pretty fun Easter Egg for fans. Rambeau has been known by a bunch of superhero names over the years: Pulsar, Photon, Spectrum, and Captain Marvel. It seems like an absolute lock that she would be in the sequel as a supporting character alongside Carol in whatever adventure is waiting for them in the MCU’s present day. (Adding to the excitement is the fact that Ms. Marvel could be in the mix for the sequel as well because there’s no date yet.) Elizabeth Olsen talked about how all these different characters will factor into WandaVision.

“It’s gonna be Wanda and the Vision and I think at the Disney+ launch chat, they showed a photo of us in the ’50s, and I think that’s a good teaser,” Olsen explained. “It’s gonna be really fun. I’m really excited.”

“Over the course of the 23 films, we’ve pulled together a roster of amazing actors and talented filmmakers, and we’re excited to continue to work with these individuals to tell new, longform stories in ways that we’ve never done before,” Feige previously mentioned during a Disney+ event.

“These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes. These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen.”