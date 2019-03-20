‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson and Valkyrie’s Tessa Thompson Are Loving Their Ship Fan Art

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is still rocking the Box Office, and the character will once again hit the screen in Avengers: Endgame. One piece of recent fan art though looked to the future, depicting what would possibly happen if Captain Marvel ran into Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) of Thor: Ragnarok fame. Valkyrie’s fate has not been revealed in the films just yet, though she is believed to have survived Thanos’ decimation. This piece of art was created by Bev Johnson, and it envisions a meeting between the two heroes, and the stars behind the characters are absolutely loving it.

Bev Johnson initially posted the art to her Twitter account, which features Brie’s Captain Marvel carrying Tessa’s Valkyrie in the sky as the two share a sweet glance. The post was shared and liked quite a bit before making its way to Larson, who shared it and said “We cute @TessaThompson_x”, tagging Thompson.

Other fans agreed, posting a number of responses to the image. One of the best responses though was from Thompson herself, who couldn’t have agreed more with Larson. Thompson shared the image as well, replying “WHAT. we so cute @brielarson”

The two heroes will hopefully cross paths in Avengers: Endgame. We know Cap will play a big part in the movie, but Thompson’s role is unknown or if she will have a role in the film at all. We do know Valkyrie is alive, surviving the decimation. It seems she got away with perhaps some other survivors after the Asgardians’ confrontation with Thanos at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War.

Even if she doesn’t show up in Endgame though we hope to see the two cross paths in Phase 4. Captain Marvel looks to be a big part of Marvel’s future plans, and you know these two would get along swimmingly. In fact, we could even see these two becoming a bit like what Spider-Woman and Captain Marvel are in the comics. We would say it would be Maria or Monica but neither of them have powers (at least not yet), so this could be quite the pairing until they do.

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.