Vans Is Releasing A Captain Marvel Shoe

Vans is introducing some slick new Marvel shoes, and now we have our first look at the ones themed after Captain Marvel.

The new shoes have surfaced online, though there hasn’t been an official announcement from Vans yet. The new shoes are part of the Sk8-Hi high tops line and they feature a full Captain Marvel color scheme of red, blue, and gold. The outsole of the shoe is all white, while the tongue and toe box are red with white eyelets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Upper features a gold wavy stripe across a mostly blue backdrop, while the heel features gold trim and a big splash of red with Captain Marvel’s Hala Star logo in gold right in the middle. Red laces complete the stylish package, and we simply can’t wait to get our hands on them.

The shoes are part of Vans Off The Wall collection and are currently available on a few international websites for around $75.00. Unfortunately, they aren’t officially out quite yet in the United States, but fret not, because Vans is aware the new line is making the rounds, and you can sign up here to get the official information once they are available in the U.S.

You can view the description of the shoes below.

Ahhh – the collection hasn’t released yet, but sign-up at https://t.co/wg6xHlMZLE to get notified when it does. — Vans (@VANS_66) June 1, 2018

“Captain Marvel Vans Sk8-Hi, the legendary Vans high top reissued with a vintage sensibility, features premium uppers, re-enforced toecaps to withstand repeated wear, padded collars for support and flexibility, and signature rubber waffle outsoles.”

Fans can expect to see a lot more Captain Marvel merchandise hit retailers over the next year or so, as Brie Larson’s solo film will hit theaters next March.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.