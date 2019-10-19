Captain Marvel Reveals Who Has The Reality Stone

Captain Marvel has been dealing with a lot lately, including failing powers, the constant frenemy that is Minerva, and a defamation campaign that got her stripped of her military credentials and turned parts of the world against her. All of that comes to a head in Captain Marvel #11, as it is revealed that because of Minerva the new hero Star has been draining Carol’s powers and generally causing havoc. The two finally bring their confrontation to a close in the issue, at least for now, but that’s not the only thing we learn by the issue’s end, and that last part has to do with the all-powerful Infinity Stones. Spoilers incoming for Captain Marvel #11, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Captain Marvel and Star come to blows throughout the issue, and once Carol realizes pulling the siphon from her own body makes everybody else around her susceptible to Star’s pull she puts the siphon back in, making herself weaker in the process. She continues to fight though, and eventually, she is able to remove the Kree device from Star’s chest completely, depowering her in the process.

It seems though we aren’t done with Star, as the last page shows her imprisoned in The Raft. We see her in her cell and thinking about what happened. “When Captain Marvel digs around in your chest with her bare hands…you don’t just keep walking around.” She still lives though, and her heavily bandaged chest starts glowing red.

She thinks “and I suddenly know I don’t have to be here anymore. Things have changed. Reality is mine. Somehow I don’t just possess the Reality Stone…I am the Reality Stone.”

That’s when she flies right out of The Raft, though we aren’t sure what she’s going to do next. We’ll find out in her new mini-series though, which debuts later this year, and you can check out the spoiler image above.

The last time we saw the Infinity Stones was in Infinity Wars, which ended with Adam Warlock giving each of the stones sentientce so they could decide their fates themselves. If nothing has happened in between then and now, it would seem the Reality Stone believes Star is key to its next step, and we can’t wait tos ee what the character does with all that power.

Captain Marvel #11 is written by Kelly Thompson and drawn by Carmen Carnero with colors by Tamra Bonvillain and letters by VC's Clayton Cowles.

“CAPTAIN MARVEL’S LAST STAND! The world has turned its back on her. Her powers are fading. And Carol Danvers has never felt more lost. But when a world that shunned her needs Captain Marvel, she will answer the call, because that’s what heroes do. Carol is in the fight of her life — one that by it’s very nature must destroy her. What will be left when it’s all over?”

