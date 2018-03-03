‘Captain Marvel’ Will Carve Own Path, Won’t Retread ‘Wonder Woman’

Captain Marvel will be arriving in a post-Wonder Woman world, but don’t expect more of the same from Carol Danvers.

At least not according to Captain Marvel screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Robertson-Dworet previously worked on Tomb Raider, which is also shaping up to be something quite different from Wonder Woman. Fans can expect a similar departure for Captain Marvel, but all three are going to be great examples of what a superheroine can be (via EW).

“Certainly we were writing after Wonder Woman had come out. We already saw one example of what a superheroine looked like on screen,” Robertson-Dworet said. “So we wanted to carve our own path and make sure we weren’t retreading the same territory, and showing all facets of what women are capable of.”

Captain Marvel will be played by Brie Larson, and her take on the character is looking to be a bit more sarcastic according to Robertson-Dworet, a choice that gets its inspiration from the comics.

“I’m hoping that sassy, funny superhero [in the film] is something people haven’t seen before, and that they’re going to be excited to see in Carol Danvers,” Robertson-Dworet finishes. “A lot of the great Captain Marvel comic books really broke ground with Carol Danvers’ voice, and that’s something we want to continue with the movie.”

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige feels that Wonder Woman set the table for Captain Marvel in the best way.

“What it does do is go, ‘Oh, thank God, because what the question would have been on this junket before that is, ‘Do you think people want to see a female superhero movie? Do you think audiences are ready to go see a big … Are you nervous about Captain Marvel being a big, the first female hero?’

“And I would always say no because there hasn’t been a good one in a long time,” said Feige. “There were, you know, 15 years ago, a bunch of bad ones. Did they fail because they were female lead movies? No. They failed because they were not good movies. I don’t have to say that anymore. Thanks to Wonder Woman. Because it just blows that fallacy out of the water.”

Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.