‘Captain Marvel’ Producer Reveals We Will Learn About the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Beeper

Fans got one beacon of hope at the end of Avengers: Infinity War when Nick Fury sent the message to Captain Marvel, and it seems there is more to learn about the beeper he used and why he chose then to use it.

Marvel fans will remember that when Fury saw Maria Hill fade from existence, he ran to his car and pulled out a special beeper. He quickly hit send, but then noticed he was also disintegrating. As he faded away though, the beeper’s message fully sent, showing a Captain Marvel insignia by film’s end.

ComicBook.com had the chance to be on the set of Captain Marvel, where executive producer Jonathan Schwartz teased that we will get some answers in the movie regarding the beeper and why Fury waited to activate it.

“I think it’s a combination of things,” Schwartz said. “I think we will understand over the course of these movies why Fury makes the decisions that he does. He’s always a mysterious guy, and he always has his own reasons, but hopefully, we can clarify some of that for the audience.”

Fury always seems a few steps ahead, and we know he’s been saving this for a very bad situation. Still, the Earth has been in significant peril before, like in the original Avengers and Age of Ultron, and he didn’t use it. It makes total sense why he used it now — people disintegrating is kind of a big deal — but why hasn’t he called her in before? Also, what was the agreement they had in place, and where has she been since her original adventure with Fury all those years ago? Have they seen each other since?

Lots of questions obviously, and hopefully, we’ll get a few more answers to go with them when Captain Marvel hits later this year.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8th.