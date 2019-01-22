‘Captain Marvel’ Producer On What They Took From ‘Wonder Woman’

Captain Marvel is slated to hit theaters this year with a binary bang, but the heroine isn’t the first to take over Hollywood. It was not long ago that Wonder Woman broke barriers with her solo venture, and it seems Carol Danvers will be taking cues from her DC Comics predecessor.

Recently, ComicBook.com got the chance to visit the set of Captain Marvel and speak with executive producer Jonathan Schwartz. It was there the creator was asked if — and how — Wonder Woman influenced the MCU film, and he had the following to say:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What was so great about Wonder Woman was talking to female audience members afterwards about how they felt watching the movie. A lot of the people I talked to just said, ‘I’ve never felt like that watching a movie before in my entire life. That character resonated [with] me in ways I didn’t even know a character could resonate with me.’ Which was great to hear, and kind of an amazing thing,” the producer said.

“I think it helped us understand how important movies like this are. So, in terms of making the movie feel distinct, I think all these movies chart their own courses anyway… I think that means making the movie feel distinct, not just from other female-lead movies, but from all the other Marvel movies as well, which I think we try to do on every movie. It wasn’t a new challenge necessarily, but it was one I think we were extra-excited for because of the nature of what this movie means to people.”

It’s no secret Wonder Woman sat well with both fans and critics upon its release, and Captain Marvel looks like it will land similarly. To date, reactions to the film have been positive on social media, and actress Brie Larson has become a clear favorite within the MCU already. Still, the star says she hopes fans will be able to break down Captain Marvel like any other film and not praise it blindly for the sake of female empowerment.

“It doesn’t matter what I make, I feel really firmly that art is made to be enjoyed and interpreted, and you get what you need out of it,” Larson said during a recent interview. “My favorite books I’ve read multiple times in my life, and they mean something totally different to me every time I read them. Art isn’t made to be processed and labeled and organized in the way that we do it now. I even have a hard time with the idea of genre, and that we place value based off of, ‘Well, it’s really good for a this kind of movie.’ What’s that even mean? I don’t understand.”

“It’ll be what it is, and I think there’s gonna be lot there for people to digest and feel,” she continued. “And hopefully it’ll be the movie that you want to revisit again and again, and as life goes on, it’ll have more to it. I just want to make art that lasts. I want to make art that you grow with. That’s all.”

So, do you have a preference between Captain Marvel or Wonder Woman…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019.