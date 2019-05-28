Captain Marvel Writer Reveals Which Character From The Comics She Wants To See In Sequel

Captain Marvel stormed the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her big time debut earlier this year, a film that takes much of its inspiration from the Captain Marvel comics. While it cherry picks a bit from several of Carol’s stories, some big elements come from Kelly Sue DeConnick‘s run on the character, and ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to DeConnick and Marvel Studios producer Mary Livanos about the film and even a bit about the future.

The film not only introduced Carol but also featured the debut of Maria and Monica Rambeau, as well as the Skrulls, but there are even more characters from DeConnick’s run we’d love to see, and so we had to ask who she would love to see pop up in the MCU from her run.

“You know this a thing we’ve never talked about, but I, the Skrull, what’s the Skrull’s name, Talos. Talos’ daughter looks like Tic to me, and I couldn’t tell if that was intentional or if Tic would, yeah, that was a thing,” DeConnick said. “I was like ‘Oh I love Tic, I would love to see Tic.”

“Tic grown up,” Livanos said. “Yeah,” DeConnick added.

That would definitely be an easy and interesting way to introduce Tic into the sequel, as Talos’ children already have formed a quick bond with Carol after she defended them from the Kree. In the comics, Tic is a Nowlian who is sent to Earth to look for help, as her people are being forced off of Torfa (which made an appearance in the film).

She is discovered by Carol and the Guardians, and though Tic tries to steal her ship at one point, Carol ends up helping Tic and her people, and the two become allies and friends. Tic is a major part of DeConnick’s run with Carol, and we would love to see her make the jump to the MCU, regardless of whether she’s a Nowlian or a Skrull.

