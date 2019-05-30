Captain Marvel Writer Reveals Why Carol Ended Up With War Machine in the Comics

Captain Marvel has had her share of relationships over the years, but one that stands out above the rest is her on and off again relationship with James Rhodes, aka War Machine. The two became good friends, and eventually, it developed into something more, but that wasn’t the original plan according to Captain Marvel writer Kelly Sue DeConnick. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to DeConnick and Marvel Studios producer Mary Livanos about all things Captain Marvel, including how Rhodes surpassed the character that was originally primed to become the main interest for Carol.

Fans who read DeConnick’s run will remember the name of Frank Gianelli, a photographer who popped up in Carol’s life and was primed to be an interest for Carol. As DeConnick revealed though, Carol had other plans.

“Obviously, Carol and Rhodey is a thing that I enjoy,” DeConnick said. “I tried to fix her up with this character Frank in my run, and then she was not having it. She picked Rhodey, and that makes sense, and not just in a romantic relationship.”

It seems throughout writing the arc, Rhodes was just a better match than Frank, and so Frank was sort of phased out, even watching Carol and James leave a party from a distance. After that, Carol and James would continue to thrive even after Carol left Earth to work on her space station, though Rhodes would still be a part of her story from time to time.

Most recently, the Rhodes-Danvers dynamic resurfaced once more after Captain Marvel, Spider-Woman, Hulk, Echo, and Hazmat took down Nuclear Man. She saw Rhodes, and the two shared a kiss, so it seems there is a bright future ahead for the fan-favorite couple.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

