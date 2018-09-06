‘Captain Marvel’: Young Carol Danvers Actress Opens Up About Her New Role

Today saw a torrent of news finally be released on Captain Marvel, with the floodgates officially opening on Marvel Studios‘ last film before Avengers 4 hits theaters.

Fans finally learned new details about the plot, which will take place in the ’90s of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will sidestep Carol Danvers’ origin as a superhero to dive right into the Kree-Skrull War. Despite that, we’ll still get a glimpse of her past, as young actress McKenna Grace will play the title character in what’s likely a flashback sequence.

Grace recently caught up with Collider while promoting Rob Lowe’s directorial debut with The Bad Seed, where she spoke highly about her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Oh, my gosh, I’ve always dreamed about and wanted to be a Marvel superhero. When I found out I got that, I screamed. I did it while I was shooting The Haunting and The Bad Seed. I’d go from The Haunting to The Bad Seed, and then on the weekend, I would go fly to L.A. to train and learn how to do stuff for Captain Marvel,” Grace said. “I feel very grateful and thankful because I’ve gotten to work with Captain America (Chris Evans) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and I got to play young Captain Marvel. I love Marvel so much. Every time a new Marvel movie comes out, my dad and I go and watch it.

“On Troupe Zero, we had a whole poll going, where I was Team Captain America and all the rest of the kids were Team Iron Man. I don’t understand it. When we would go and ask people who’s better, Captain America or Iron Man, most of the people said Iron Man, but I know that’s not true.”

According to new details from Entertainment Weekly, Marvel will be making major changes to the character’s origin, as she will be half Kree in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“You have this Kree part of her that’s unemotional, that is an amazing fighter and competitive,” Larson said to EW. “Then there’s this human part of her that is flawed but is also the thing that she ends up leading by. It’s the thing that gets her in trouble, but it’s also the thing that makes her great. And those two sides warring against each other is what makes her her.”

We’ll learn more as we get closer to the release date of Captain Marvel, set to premiere in theaters on March 5, 2019.