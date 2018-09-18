‘Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Confirmed to Appear on ‘Good Morning America’

While we still aren’t sure if we’re going to get a Captain Marvel trailer on Tuesday, we do know we’ll at least get something related thanks to Brie Larson and Good Morning America.

The Captain Marvel star will be appearing on Good Morning America this coming Tuesday, Sept. 18th according to the official press release. Typically this kind of appearance is accompanied by a reveal of some kind, which would likely be either a teaser trailer or a full trailer from the anticipated film. Granted it could also be an official poster or another sort of reveal, but odds are we will get a trailer.

You can check out the full lineup for Good Morning America next week below.

Monday, Sept. 17 – Diane Sawyer one-on-one with Sally Field (“In Pieces”); actress and author Reese Witherspoon (“Whiskey In A Teacup”); a live performance by Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

Tuesday, Sept. 18 – Teen mom star Bristol Palin (“Teen Mom OG”); actress Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel”)

Wednesday, Sept. 19 – Actress Kathleen Turner; model and author Chrissy Teigen (“Cravings: Hungry for More”); actress Emma Stone (“Maniac”); a live performance by Snow Patrol

Thursday, Sept. 20 – Actor Jack Black (“The House With The Clock In Its Walls”); a live performance with Josh Groban; Deals and Steals with ABC Contributor Tory Johnson

Friday, Sept. 21 – Actor Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”); actress Cate Blanchett (“The House With The Clock In Its Walls”)

Recently Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige shed some light on what exactly Captain Marvel brings to the table power level wise.

“She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” Feige told EW. “So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

The film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019.