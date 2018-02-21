Chadwick Boseman Paid For A ‘Black Panther’ Screening For Underprivileged Youth

Thanks to the giving of others, plenty of fans have been able to see Black Panther in theaters, and several fans got their tickets from the King of Wakanda himself.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is from Anderson South Carolina and had a chance to return to his hometown and treat a group of underprivileged youths to a showing of the film. Boseman purchased tickets for 312 people, who all saw the film at the Amstar theater (via USA Today).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boseman also brought over 460 family members and friends to see the film at a separate showing.

Showings at the Amstar theater were just about sold out for Black Panther, but Mildred Johnson, 73, managed to catch a showing and had nothing but great things to say about Anderson’s hometown hero.

“I am just so proud of him and all he’s done,” Johnson said. “I collect comic books myself and love all them superheroes. I have a feeling this one is going to be my favorite. My house was on one side of the street and his parents were on the other,” Johnson said. “Real nice for them and for Anderson.”

Thanks to the efforts of stars like Boseman, Brie Larson, and various charities, many around the country have had the chance to see the film, and it’s reflecting in the box office receipts.

Black Panther has been a critical and commercial success, with the film currently holding a stellar 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 77% audience score. The evidence is also in the box office, as over 4 days the film has already brought in around $242 million domestically. Internationally it has managed to pull in around $199 million, leading to a worldwide box office haul of $441 million.

Black Panther is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on May 4, while Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6. Avengers 4 lands in theaters on May 3, 2019.