‘Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman Gives The Wakanda Salute At Howard University

The Wakandan salute is all the rage across social media platforms worldwide and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is often times photographed doing the salute. Heading back to his alma mater to give this year’s commencement address, Boseman found himself doing the salute as he made his way to the stage to speak to the newest graduates of Howard University.

Actor/alum Chadwick Boseman gives a Wakanda Forever salute to huge cheers as he takes the stage at Howard University’s 150th convocation ceremony!@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/NJzWc4YCMc — Sarah Konsmo (@skonsmo) May 12, 2018

Helping promote Avengers: Infinity War last month, Boseman said fans seem to ask him to do the salute wherever he goes.

“You know what the funny thing is…if I don’t want to do it I have to not leave the house, pretty much,” Boseman said. “I’ve been chased in cars, I’ve actually done the scene from Coming To America where he goes to the bathroom and people are bowing to him so that one’s happened.”

Although Boseman first appeared as T’Challa/Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War (2016), the actor really become a household name after his first solo movie, which exceeded all box office expectations.

“It’s just this tremendous opportunity,” Boseman recently told CNET about his role as the king of Wakanda. “Not just for me but for all of us really to get out of our boxes. It’s not just black people getting out of their boxes. Everybody is excited about the opportunity to do something that we should have already done. People are excited about seeing new stuff, but I think they’re extra excited about seeing stuff they should have seen already.”

Boseman went on to talk about what he thinks caused the tremendous success Black Panther found at the box office.

“You don’t know what you’re missing if you haven’t experienced it,” Boseman said. “People of African descent, most of us grew up accepting and loving Spider-Man. I still love Spider-Man. I still love the Incredible Hulk. I still have those characters that were white role models, superheroes, heroes — whatever you want to call it. You basically had no choice but to accept those. You might have created other superheroes in sports or in politics, but there was never that renowned, widely accepted superhero in the same way.”

