Charlie Cox Dresses as Loki and Tom Hiddleston as Daredevil for the Halloween Win

While Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) have never appeared onscreen together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the closest they came was when Daredevil and Thor both appeared in The Trial of the Incredible Hulk in 1989 — but there they are, shoulder to shoulder, at a costume party. Tom Hiddleston as Daredevil, and Charlie Cox as Loki, from The Avengers….And yeah, you read that right. The pair surprised partygoers by essentially reversing their roles tonight, in a move that got fans on social media laughing. You can see a tweet below that captures a set of screenshots from the event.

The party is taking place after a performance of Betrayal, a play that the two Marvel Studios actors appear in together on Broadway alongside English actress Zawe Ashton. If you’re in Manhattan, you can see the show at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on 45th Street. It began its run back in August and will wrap up in December, likely just in time for Hiddleston to begin production on Loki, a new series he is shooting for Disney+ that spins out of the events of this year’s box office mega-blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War. In that film, an alternate Loki from 2012 managed to escape custody at what is, for all intents and purposes, the end of Marvel’s The Avengers. The series will presumably follow him on an adventure through time and space.

You can check out the images of Cox and Hiddleston in costume below.

This might come as a little bit of stinging irony to Cox, of course: while Disney’s digital shift from Netflix to Disney+ has given Hiddleston’s Loki new life in his own planned series, it seemingly came at the cost of the Defenders’ end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Daredevil being among the series cancelled as the House of Mouse began folding up its tent with what has become one of Disney’s biggest competitors in the entertainment space.

Still, it seems that hasn’t hurt their spirit of mirth any, with both of them clearly enjoying the gimmick. All they need now is to get “Weird Al” Yankovic and Paul Rudd in on the action.

There have been persistent rumors that some of the Netflix heroes — especially Cox's Daredevil,

