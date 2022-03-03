Charlie Cox Says Daredevil Needs More Time Against Bullseye

If given the opportunity, one character Charlie Cox would like more time with from the Daredevil streaming show is Bullseye. Daredevil, along with Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Defenders, and Punisher are among the Marvel series leaving Netflix for Disney+ later in March. Joining them is Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Disney looks to consolidate its original programming to the premier streaming service. After Charlie Cox’s surprise appearance as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are anxious to see where Daredevil will show up next. Luckily, Cox has discussed what team-ups and rematches he’d like to see the Man Without Fear have to deal with.

ComicBook.com spoke to Charlie Cox in support of AMC’s Kin, where he was asked about team-ups from the comics he’d like to see play out in live-action. While he namedropped Black Widow and Spider-Man, Cox also referred back to Daredevil’s nemesis, Bullseye, played by Wilson Bethel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I really like the Black Widow, the Daredevil/Black Widow stuff. That relationship is really funny to me, I don’t know why. I find it really funny and sexy at the same time,” Cox said. “Other than that, it’s difficult. The obvious one is Spider-Man, isn’t it? That is the one, I would have to get more time with Bullseye. We just touched on that story, and we were just gearing up for it before we weren’t allowed to continue. I really enjoyed working with Wilson Bethel on that character. There are so many, but I think the obvious one is, it would be really cool to get some Daredevil/Spider-Man stuff, more stuff.”

After Cox heard the news of the Marvel Netflix series shifting over to Disney+, he began to text his Daredevil co-stars to celebrate. “This was actually when this news that you talked about came out, I was texting with some of the guys from the show and the text I wrote was, ‘Born Again,’” Cox told ComicBook.com about his celebratory texts. At the time the text was brought up, Cox was discussing if Daredevil would work as a “lighter” PG-13 production.

“I wouldn’t put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that. I’m such a fan of everything they’ve done so far, I wouldn’t underestimate them at all,” the actor suggests. “So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we’ve done. And maybe there’s a little less blood, maybe there’s a little whatever, but I back them to do it.”

What would you like to see out of a Daredevil/Bullseye rematch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!