Charlie Cox Thanks Fans for Taking Part in the #SaveDaredevil Movement

If you’ve been on social media checking out New York Comic Con news, you’ll know by now the #SaveDaredevil team has had a pretty epic weekend. First, it was Avengers star Tom Hiddleston joining the cause before Daredevil himself Charlie Cox crashed a #SaveDaredevil meetup at a Hell’s Kitchen rooftop bar. It was there the actor thanked fans for all the hard work they’ve put in on the ground trying to get another network to pick it up. The quick clip was shared on the official movement Twitter (@RenewDaredevil) and is quickly making the rounds online, showing Cox thanking those involved on the #SaveDaredevil team.

“Guys, just had an impromptu meet up with the #SaveDaredevil campaign followers,” Cox says in the video. “Thanks for everything you’ve done. It’s so cool and I’m so proud of you guys.”

We’re still on cloud nine from yesterday’s magical #FandomWithoutFear meetup and to those of you who joined us, we hope it was a night to remember ❤️! For those who couldn’t, here’s a little message from #CharlieCox – we couldn’t do this without all of you 😈. #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/bsRBOZnONw — We Are #SaveDaredevil (@RenewDaredevil) October 6, 2019

Cox wasn’t the only one to show up at the meetup. Marvel executive and Daredevil producer Joe Quesada was also on hand as was Daredevil star Susan Varon (Josie) and The Punisher’s Royce Johnson (Detective Brett Mahoney). Other actors have also been supporters of the movement, including perennial MCU baddie Vincent D’Onofrio. When we spoke with D’Onofrio earlier this year, he threw his full support behind the movement.

“I deal with them a lot on Twitter and they know how I feel about their loyalty, and I’m really appreciative of their loyalty,” D’Onofrio said. “I’ve always used their excitement to motivate me to try and do the best job I can playing Fisk, and I hope to do it again.”

“You know, I hope that Marvel comes up with some kind of venue to do it again,” he continued. “But, their loyalty and their excitement has been helpful to me to be able to do the character, and now it’s just … You know, I’m humbled by it. These people are just, they’re enthusiastic and I think it’s great.”

At it stands now, fans still have a full year before Cox’s Murdock or D’Onofrio’s King/Wilson Fisk can show up in live-action again. Upon cancellation, reports surfaced suggesting Marvel wasn’t allowed to use the character in any fashion for two years after the shows were initially canceled.

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

