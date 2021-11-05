Chloe Zhao's Eternals Is the First Marvel Studios Movie Helmed by a Best Director Oscar Winner

✖

Chloe Zhao helped remind the world of how powerful movies are with her work on Nomadland. The director, who oversaw a slew of award-winning indie films in the last ten years, was awarded for her time spent on the 2020 hit. At the 93rd Academy Awards, Zhao won the award for Best Director to the surprise of few, and the historic win has fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe feeling blessed.

For those who do not know, Zhao is slated to bring her own superhero vision to life before long. The director was tapped to film Eternals, one of Marvel Studios' long-awaited entries. Zhao directed an A-list crew to bring the epic story to life, and it is slated to debut this November.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

In light of Zhao's win, it goes without saying that expectations for Eternals have never been higher. The director is not only the second woman to date to win Best Director but Zhao is the first woman of color to take home the prize. Her previous work on films like Songs My Brothers Taught Me and The Rider prove Zhao can handle interpersonal stories with great empathy. Now, Marvel Studios will bring her talent to a big-budget film, and Eternals will only benefit from her vision.

Now, the wait continues for Eternals to go live. Back in September 2018, fans were first told Zhao would be directing the project while Kaz and Ryan Firpo penned the script. Filming on Eternals wrapped last February amidst the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For now, Marvel Studios plans to bring Zhao's Eternals to life in theaters so long as the pandemic allows given current vaccination efforts. With a budget of $200 million, Eternals will feature an all-star cast including Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Lia McHugh, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan, and Barry Keoghan.

As for what's next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you best look to Disney+. In 2021,WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier earned praise for their television debuts. Loki will follow the gang next with its premiere on June 11 before Black Widow finally (and hopefully) debuts in theaters on July 9.

Are you excited to see Zhao's vision for Eternals come to life? Have you checked out the director's award-winning work on Nomadland yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.