Chris Evans and Olympian Aly Raisman Share Play Date With Their Dogs

Captain America's pup had a play date with an American Olympian over the weekend. Chris Evans and Aly Raisman got together to have their dogs Dodger and Mylo together for a fun time. If the adorable photos and videos coming out of the play date are any indication, the dogs (and their owners) had a really good time. It's also worth noting, the outfit which Evans was wearing during the doggy play date is pulled straight out of one of his movies. Yes, we all wish we could have been there, but the videos from their social channels are going to have to suffice.

Dodger and Mylo had a great time playing outside, doing a bit of wrestling while Evans recorded the interaction. While Evans doesn't exactly burst out laughing, we can only imagine that at some point the interaction between Dodger and Raisman's young pup resulted in Evans letting out a big laugh while leaning back with his hand on his chest. Can't confirm but willing to bet.

Check out the adorable video of Dodger and Mylo playing together as tweeted by Raisman below.

Back in the house, Evans surely made Dodger and all of his fans jealous when he showed some extra love to Mylo.

If you look at the video below, you'll notice something familiar and I'm not talking about Captain America's face. Evans is wearing one of the sweaters he wore in last year's Knives Out movie. The actor previously said that he kept the sweaters designed for his Knives Out character but now he is just showing that off.

Check out the video of Evans holding Mylo while wearing one of his Knives Out sweaters below.

Both dogs have great origin stories. Evans met Dodger while working on his 2015 movie Gifted and had to bring him home immediately. Dodger is largely credited as why Evans got on Instagram and is also a major reason some people end up being happy on a random Tuesday.

Raisman rescued her Mylo. "I rescure Mylo yesterday from Heart of RI shelter," Raisman wrote in a tweet. "I'm so excited to be his mom."

Meet Mylo. I rescued Mylo yesterday from Heart of RI shelter. He was born July 16, 2020. I’m so excited to be his mom. I’ve already cried a few times because I feel so lucky. He’s currently napping on my chest 🥰 I can’t wait to get to know him. pic.twitter.com/iLP8luoaE9 — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) October 31, 2020

So, there it is. Your feel good story of the week.