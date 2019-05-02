Chris Evans Anxious to Start Spoiling Avengers: Endgame With His Set Videos

Avengers: Endgame is going into its second week, and soon the Spoiler gate will be lifted according to the Russo Brothers. Fans are more than happy to start expressing their spoiler-filled thoughts regarding Endgame on social media, and evidently, that includes Captain America himself, Chris Evans. Evans has stayed true to Marvel’s campaign of #DontSpoilTheEndgame along with the other members of the cast, but now that spoilers are good to go he definitely wants to join in on the fun.

Evans took to social media after the Russo’s declared Monday to be the day where spoilers are good to be shared. Evans added the caption “Does that mean I can start posting set videos on Monday?”. I think it’s safe to answer for every fan when I say yes Chris, yes it is.

So far we haven’t had much in the way of behind the scenes footage or photos from the set, though a few have made their way out. Robert Downey Jr. recently shared an image of a lunch that included himself and many of the female stars from Endgame, a group that includes Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Evangeline Lilly (Hope Pym).

Does that mean I can start posting set videos on Monday? https://t.co/X9c946pFW6 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 2, 2019

It seems we could see more though if Evans has his way, and we’re totally down for it.

Fans are still looking for just about anything Endgame related, and it shows int eh box office. Endgame so far has brought in over $452 million domestically while adding $1.2 million overseas for a worldwide total of $1.6 billion. That will only grow as the movie moves into its second weekend, and when all is said and done could end up as one of the top movies of all time.

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

