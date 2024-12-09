Chris Evans Returning to MCU in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Evans can do this all Doomsday. The former Captain America actor has been cast in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, according to TheWrap, which reports Evans is the first to join the cast of the next Avengers movie since Marvel announced Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom at San Diego Comic-Con over the summer.

It’s unclear whether Evans is reprising his role as Steve Rogers, who retired the mantle of Captain America and passed the shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson at the end of Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Five years later, Evans made a cameo via the multiverse in Deadpool & Wolverine — not as Captain America, but as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, a role he originated in two Fox-made Fantastic Four movies in 2005 and 2007.

Evans appeared in 11 MCU movies between 2011 and 2019, including all four Avengers installments and his post-credits cameos in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Back in 2021, it was reported that Evans had signed on to return to the MCU in “at least” one Marvel movie “with the door open for a second film,” although the actor debunked the claim that he would be suiting up as Captain America after Mackie inherited the role. (After co-starring opposite Evans as the Falcon in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, Mackie made his debut as the new Cap in 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He’ll next headline 2025’s Captain America: Brave New World.)

“No, I don’t think so. It was a really unbelievable ride and the character’s just so dear to me, and I’m just so precious with it,” Evans told the D23 podcast when asked about a potential Captain America return in 2022. “The truth is, the role isn’t even mine anymore. The role is Anthony Mackie’s. So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I’d be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally.”

“I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn’t land,” he continued. “So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards.”

Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016) before going on to helm Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), are also back for the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga: Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

Avengers 5 was initially announced as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty but was renamed after Marvel Studios shifted away from Jonathan Majors’ multiversal villain Kang the Conqueror to Downey’s Doctor Doom. Avengers 6, which caps off Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga of the MCU, is named after the Jonathan Hickman-penned Secret Wars, the 2015 comic book storyline that featured alternate-universe and dramatically re-imagined versions of characters from the prime Marvel Universe.

Marvel Studios has scheduled Avengers: Doomsday to open on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.