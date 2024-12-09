MCU Schedule: Every Marvel Studios Movie and TV Show Release Date in 2025 and Beyond

Marvel Studios is entering the next phase of the Multiverse Saga. Since 2021, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has branched out into the multiverse, with Phase 4, Phase 5, and the upcoming Phase 6 comprising the Multiverse Saga, which will culminate in two Avengers movies scheduled for 2026 and 2027. Avengers: Doomsday (previously titled The Kang Dynasty) will assemble Earth’s mightiest heroes for the first time since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and Avengers: Secret Wars — which reunites directors Anthony and Joe Russo with former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr., now donning the metal mask and armor of Doctor Doom — will cap off the multiverse era connecting many of Marvel’s movies and TV shows, including Loki, What If…?, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Deadpool & Wolverine.

After releasing just one movie and four Disney+ TV shows in 2024 — Echo, X-Men ’97, Agatha All Along, and the third and final season of Marvel Animation’s What If…?, which airs later in December — Marvel Studios will about double its output in 2025 with a total of nine projects, the most since the Multiverse Saga first started 2021.

Despite Disney CEO Bob Iger saying earlier this year that Marvel Studios would decrease volume and reduce its output from four TV series a year to two and release a maximum of three movies per year, production delays caused by last year’s Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes have pushed multiple projects into 2025 and the Blade reboot off the release calendar entirely.



Disney+ shared a trailer previewing what’s ahead in the MCU in 2025, including the live-action series Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonder Man, plus the animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Black Panther spinoff Eyes of Wakanda, and the mature-rated What If…? spinoff Marvel Zombies.



On the film side, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson takes flight for the first time since 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as the new Captain America to battle Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk; the Thunderbolts* cast assembles anti-heroes from Black Widow, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and more; and Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach form Marvel’s first family in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Here, ComicBook breaks down every upcoming Marvel Studios movie and TV show until the end of the Multiverse Saga:

What If…? Season 3

The multiverse animated series narrated by the all-seeing Uatu the Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) will air its eight-episode final season over the last week of the year. The trailer teases the return of Spider-Man: Far From Home villain Mysterio and will see the weather-wielding mutant goddess Storm (voiced by X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men ’97‘s Alison Sealy-Smith) wield Thor’s hammer Mjolnir as the Goddess of Thunder.



In addition to the return of fan-favorite characters like Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Thanos (Josh Brolin), Bruce Banner / the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), the new season will feature characters with roles in Marvel’s 2025 movies and TV shows, including Captain America (Anthony Mackie), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), and Red Guardian (David Harbour).



Release date: December 22, 2024, on Disney+

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

While not part of the Sacred Timeline that is Earth-616, the MCU-inspired series follows Peter Parker (voiced by Hudson Thames) on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots in The Amazing Spider-Man.

“Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is amazing, to say the least,” Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation for Marvel Studios, told ComicBook, adding the show is “very much like a cut” from the classic comic book run by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.



The series — which features the voices of Colman Domingo (The Madness) as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, Zeno Robinson (Transformers: Earthspark) as his son Harry Osborn, Grace Song (Kidding) as Nico Minoru of the Runaways, Eugene Byrd (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) as Lonnie Lincoln, Hugh Dancy (Hannibal) as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, Kari Wahlgren (Star Trek: Lower Decks) as Aunt May, and Charlie Cox (Daredevil: Born Again) as Matt Murdock/Daredevil — comes from Jeff Trammel (Amphibia and The Owl House). Other characters confirmed to appear in the series include Dr. Strange and the villains the Chameleon, the Scorpion, the Rhino, Speed Demon, and the Tarantula.



Release date: January 29, 2025 on Disney+

Captain America: Brave New World

After Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) retired the mantle of Captain America and passed the star-spangled shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in Avengers: Endgame, the former Falcon took flight for a final time in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That series saw Sam reclaim the shield and title of Captain America from the government-sanctioned soldier John Walker (Wyatt Russell) before he went AWOL as U.S. Agent (who returns later this summer in Thunderbolts*), and also introduced the new Falcon: Joaquín Torres (Danny Ramirez).



In Captain America: Brave New World (formerly titled New World Order), the new Captain America and Falcon find themselves in the middle of an international incident that involves adamantium: the virtually indestructible metal that coats Wolverine’s claws and skeleton, and which is mined from the half-emerged body of the Celestial Tiamut (as seen in 2021’s Eternals).

Captain America must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot carried out by Samuel Sterns/the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson, reprising his role for the first time since The Incredible Hulk in 2008), who is able to transform newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) into a rampaging Red Hulk. The cast includes Shira Haas as the ex-Black Widow Ruth Bat-Seraph (rather than Sabra) and Liv Tyler as Ross’ daughter, Betty, also returning for the first time since The Incredible Hulk.

Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) directs from a script by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier writers Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton (Marvel’s Moon Knight).



Release date: February 14, 2025 in theaters

Daredevil: Born Again

A decade after he first appeared in Marvel’s Daredevil in 2015, and nearly seven years after the Netflix series was canceled, there will be hell to play when Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear returns in Daredevil: Born Again. The Marvel Television series reunites Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin for the first time since 2018, and Murdock with Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), as well as the vigilante Frank Castle/the Punisher (Jon Bernthal).

In the years since Daredevil‘s cancellation, Cox has made cameo appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo, while D’Onofrio’s Fisk since showed up as a supporting role in Hawkeye and Echo. Picking up five years after the season 3 finale, the Marvel Television series sees blind lawyer Matt Murdock (Cox) fight for justice through his bustling law firm while former mob boss Fisk campaigns to be the mayor of New York City. When their past identities begin to emerge, they find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

Dario Scardapane (Marvel’s The Punisher, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) serves as showrunner, and episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Loki season 2), Michael Cuesta (Homeland), Jeffrey Nachmanoff (Lovecraft Country), and David Boyd (The Walking Dead).



The series is inspired by the seminal Daredevil comic book run of the same name by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli, as well as the Mayor Fisk storyline from the pages of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s run on Daredevil.

Release date: March 4, 2025 on Disney+

Thunderbolts*

“We’re brought up with this belief that there are good guys, and there are bad guys. But eventually, you come to realize: that there are bad guys, and there are worse guys,” says Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a character who has popped up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as she puts together a team of anti-Avengers.



Described as an “irreverent team-up” featuring a motley crew of assassins, anti-heroes, and reformed supervillains, the Thunderbolts* are Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh) from Black Widow and Hawkeye; Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) from the Captain America and Avengers movies; Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour) from Black Widow; John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) from Black Widow; Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) from Ant-Man and the Wasp; and MCU newcomer Bob Reynolds/Sentry (Lewis Pullman).

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Beef) directs from a script by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow, The Fantastic Four: First Steps), Joanna Calo (The Bear), and Lee Sung Jin (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Beef).

Release date: May 2, 2025 in theaters

Ironheart

Spinning out of the events of 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Ryan Coogler-executive produced series pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) — a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world — returns to her hometown of Chicago after Shuri (Letitia Wright) gave her the resources to create an upgraded armor: the vibranium-made Mark II.



Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, Riri finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins, a.k.a. “The Hood” (Anthony Ramos). Chinaka Hodge (Amazing Stories, Snowpiercer) is head writer on the live-action series directed by Sam Bailey (Dear White People) and Angela Barnes (Atlanta).



The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum and Zoie Nagelhout for Marvel Studios, and Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Zinzi Coogler for Proximity Media. Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Regan Aliyah (XO Kitty), Manny Montana (Good Girls), Matthew Elam (61st Street), and Anji White (The Chi) also star.

Release date: June 24, 2025, on Disney+

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Inspired by the classic Stan Lee and Jack Kirby issues that ushered in the Marvel Age of Comics, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will mark the beginning of Phase 6.



The movie from director Matt Shakman (WandaVision) is “set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world,” per the synopsis, and introduces Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they “face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

It’s also been revealed that the Fantastic Four will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which will presumably transport the foursome into the Sacred Timeline on Earth-616.

Release date: July 25, 2025 in theaters

Eyes of Wakanda

They are the warriors who have protected Wakanda forever: the Hatut Zeraze. Disney+’s animated MCU series Eyes of Wakanda, which is executive produced by Black Panther and Wakanda Forever filmmaker Ryan Coogler, will reveal the history of the warriors who fought to safeguard the Kingdom of Wakanda and its natural resource: Vibranium, the rarest metal on Earth and the strongest substance in the universe.

While Vibranium has been used to create such objects as Captain America’s shield, the body of the synthezoid Vision, Riri Williams’ Mark II Ironheart Armor, and Sam Wilson’s winged Captain America suit, the Hatut Zeraze spent centuries keeping “Isipho” (as it’s known in Xhosa) out of the hands of Wakanda’s worst enemies.



The four-episode event series from Marvel Animation “follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history,” per the official synopsis. “In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zeraze and this is their story.”

“Eyes of Wakanda is an MCU show,” producer Brad Winderbaum told ComicBook about the Black Panther spinoff series. “This is the history of Wakanda as told through the War Dogs, and it is some of the best animation we’ve ever done. Todd Harris is the creator of that one. That’s just such a cool show.”

Featuring a style similar to What If…?, the animated series features the voices of Winnie Harlow (Grown-ish), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Patricia Belcher (The Villains of Valley View), Larry Herron (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2), Adam Gold (Hogwarts Legacy), Lynn Whitfield (The Chi), Jacques Colimon (Fright Krewe), Jona Xiao (The Flash), Isaac Robinson-Smith (X-Men ’97), Gary Anthony Williams (Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur), Zeke Alton (Batman: Arkham Shadow), Steve Toussaint (House of the Dragon) and Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog).

Release date: August 6, 2025 on Disney+

Marvel Zombies

The brains behind What If…? are sinking their teeth into Marvel Zombies. The four-episode event series will be rated TV-MA, which indicates blood, gore, and graphic violence.



What If…? season 1 adapted the Marvel Zombies comic book in the episode “What If… Zombies?!,” which featured zombified versions of Iron Man, Captain America, the Scarlet Witch, and more of Earth’s undeadliest heroes.

Marvel Zombies will feature the voices of David Harbour as Red Guardian, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as Katy, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop/Hawkeye, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow, and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

Release date: October 3, 2025 on Disney+

Wonder Man

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, HBO’s Watchmen) will play actor Simon Williams opposite fellow thespian Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), who posed as the terrorist known as “the Mandarin” in 2013’s Iron Man 3 and was later abducted by the Ten Rings in the 2014 short film All Hail the King.

After Slattery returned in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, he’ll make his next comeback in the new live-action series from Shang-Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Cast members joining Abdul-Mateen II and Kingsley in the series about the ionic energy-powered superhero-turned-actor include Ed Harris (Westworld), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter), Byron Bowers (Swarm), and Josh Gad (Frozen).

Release date: December 2025 on Disney+

Vision Quest

Following the WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along, the next spinoff series will follow the rebuilt and resurrected White Vision (Paul Bettany). Terry Matalas, who co-created SYFY’s 12 Monkeys TV series and show ran Star Trek: Picard seasons 2 and 3, is the showrunner.

Bettany voiced Tony Stark’s A.I. J.A.R.V.I.S. in the Iron Man movies and 2012’s The Avengers before the rogue robot Ultron (James Spader) built him an android body in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. Powered by the Mind Stone, Vision joined the team and served with Earth’s mightiest heroes in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War until his death at the hands of Thanos in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.



The all-white Vision returned in WandaVision, brought back by the grieving Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) magic after S.W.O.R.D. dismantled and rebuilt her husband as the “most sophisticated, sentient weapon ever made.” As the White Vision, the new version had a programming directive to destroy the “true Vision,” only for his memories to be restored before flying away from Westview.

WandaVision adapted parts of Vision Quest, a storyline spanning issues of West Coast Avengers in the 1980s. After the Vision tapped into every computer system on the planet and seized control of America’s nuclear arsenal, the world’s government security agencies formed Vigilance, a multi-national venture to keep a “watchful eye” on the synthetic android. The Scarlet Witch learned that Vigilance scientists dismantled her robot husband and wiped his memory to erase data he might have uncovered from the world’s security networks, leaving him an all-white blank slate. The Avengers sought the help of Vision’s “grandfather,” Hank Pym, to restore the Vision, only to learn that Vigilance erased Vision’s back-up memory on file. Pym eventually uploaded data tapes into the synthezoid’s memory to reprogram the Vision — without the emotional connection to that information.

Release date: TBA 2026 on Disney+

Avengers: Doomsday

Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU as Victor von Doom, archenemy of the Fantastic Four and current Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Comics Universe. Doom takes over from the multiversal villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a variant of the time lord from Loki who later appeared in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

While plot details are locked away in Latveria, both the 1984 Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars and the 2015 Secret Wars storylines depicted Doom wielding cosmic power. (More on that below.)



The Russo Brothers, who directed 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame are returning to direct Avengers 5 (formerly known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty). Writer Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote all of the Russo-directed MCU movies as well as 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, is penning the script.

Release date: May 1, 2026

Spider-Man 4

Sony Pictures, which distributes and co-produces the live-action Spider-Man movies with Marvel Studios, will follow Avengers: Doomsday with the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 4. In the same way that 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home arrived shortly after Endgame (and served as a denouement for the Infinity Saga), there is speculation that the next Spider-Man movie might feed off of Doomsday and lead directly into Secret Wars.

Online rumors have claimed that the follow up to 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home — which teamed Peter Parker (Tom Holland) with Spider-Men from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb universes, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — might mark a return to the street-level, with the wall-crawler teaming with Daredevil (Charlie Cox) to thwart foes like Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) or the Scorpion (who has had a vendetta against the web-head since 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming).

Other rumors suggest that, as the penultimate chapter in the Multiverse Saga, the movie could pit Spider-Man against Knull, a multiversal villain who was set up to return in the Sony’s Spider-Man Universe installment Venom: The Last Dance.

Release date: July 24, 2026

Avengers: Secret Wars

The finale to the Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars is likely based on the Jonathan Hickman-penned 2015 storyline (rather than the 1984 crossover). Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania laid the groundwork for the universe-destroying incursions from the multiversal Secret Wars, which saw Victor von Doom steal the cosmic power of the Beyonders to recreate reality and rule over the multiverse as God Emperor Doom.

Which characters might assemble for Secret Wars? Besides the titular Avengers and the Fantastic Four, it could conceivably bring together characters from Spider-Man, Deadpool & Wolverine, Thunderbolts*, and more, in the way that Infinity War and Endgame united its many franchises, including The Avengers, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel movies and shows without confirmed release dates include the Mahershala Ali-fronted Blade reboot (previously dated for Nov. 7, 2025), Iron Man spinoff Armor Wars, a Nova series, and X-Men ’97 season 2.