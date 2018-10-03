Growing Social Media Movement Imagines ‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans as a Golden Retriever

Captain America is meant to be the moral standard by which the Marvel Universe molds itself after, with the character always doing what’s ethically “right,” no matter what that means for his own personal safety. Chris Evans has brought the character to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with his performance instantly becoming a fan-favorite of the franchise. Off screen, Evans’ seemingly limitless amounts of positivity reminds people of adorable golden retrievers.

Between his performances in the MCU, his press appearances, and social media posts about his personal life, fans have been comparing Evans’ attitude to that of a puppy for quite some time. More recently, one Twitter account, @retrievans, posts nothing but images in which Evans resembles the pose of a golden retriever. As of this writing, the account has more than 25,000 followers.

Scroll down to see the best posts of golden retrievers doing their best Chris Evans impressions!

Uncanny Resemblance

Chris Evans and Golden Retriever pic.twitter.com/DBvflfbwDf — nat’s waiting for EXO (@xiuminusone) May 11, 2015

Hanging Tongue

pic.twitter.com/cLQ6YpWa3M — Chris Evans as Golden Retrievers (@retrievans) September 28, 2018

Cozy Outfit

pic.twitter.com/1dAaVhDpQd — Chris Evans as Golden Retrievers (@retrievans) September 24, 2018

Caffeine Fix

pic.twitter.com/bCfb5Z6ZzX — Chris Evans as Golden Retrievers (@retrievans) September 26, 2018

Patriotic

pic.twitter.com/rczcuj2hsy — Chris Evans as Golden Retrievers (@retrievans) September 24, 2018

Stunning Shades

pic.twitter.com/NMdYM3dIhz — Chris Evans as Golden Retrievers (@retrievans) September 24, 2018

Patriotic: Part 2

pic.twitter.com/EAlpgXsZDJ — Chris Evans as Golden Retrievers (@retrievans) September 25, 2018

Rocking Out

pic.twitter.com/VdUtr5orRO — Chris Evans as Golden Retrievers (@retrievans) September 27, 2018

Pileup

pic.twitter.com/ODFmjsyA7n — Chris Evans as Golden Retrievers (@retrievans) September 29, 2018

Stern and Serious