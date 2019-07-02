Chris Evans Clarifies the Pronunciation of His “C-Evans” Nickname

Marvel Cinematic Universe star, Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), recently visited ACE Comic Con in Seattle and met some fans and did a panel with fellow Marvel actors, Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin) and Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine). During one fan interaction, the actor cleared up something that has caused confusion amongst the Internet: the pronunciation of his nickname. A lot of people refer to the actor as C-Evans, and there has been an ongoing debate of whether it’s pronounced like “sevens” or “c-evans.” Turns out, neither is correct. The nickname is actually pronounced C-Vans.

it’s been confirmed, everyone is wrong!! it’s not sevens or c-evans… @chrisevans pic.twitter.com/VQyI3RlDVL — andrea || 12 (@tinyruffalo) June 29, 2019

“I have a couple buddies that would say literally the letter c then v, a, n, s,” Evans explained in the video.

There you have it! Many people commented on the post with some great reactions to the shocking news:

the letter C, vans, v a n s, seavans pic.twitter.com/ark00lF5vp — ned (@imeandmyshelllf) June 30, 2019

SEAVANS I’ve been saying it wrong this whole time pic.twitter.com/mCUIiVNTPk — elie | ffh tomorrow (@hollandaysyay) June 29, 2019

