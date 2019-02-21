‘Avengers’ Star Chris Evans Wants to Be a Dog in Next Life

Today (Wednesday) is Love Your Pet Day and Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans is marking the occasion by sharing with not only his love for dogs, but his hopes for the afterlife as well.

On Twitter earlier today, Evans made a very simple, yet very relatable, hope for his next life. He just wants to be a dog. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In my next life I wanna be a dog. //t.co/dWw4J1uJcO — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 20, 2019

While there are folks out there who just aren’t “dog people” (we see and respect you, “cat people”) it’s hard to deny that dogs are pretty cool animals. Not only do they make great companions, many dogs do real work to benefit humanity, such as service dogs, therapy dogs, police dogs, and even avalanche rescue dogs. It’s those dogs that Evans will be helping to highlight in the upcoming IMAX documentary Superpower Dogs. Evans, who is narrating the film, appeared in a clip in support of the film.

“We are so lucky to have dogs,” Evans said. “We really are do lucky to have dogs. They are great teachers and they really do show us the best we can be.”

Superpower Dogs centers around six professional canines, including puppy-in-training Halo, who undergoes three years of training in Miami under Fire Captain Cat Labrada in her efforts to join an elite urban search and rescue team Florida Task Force 1. Other dogs in the documentary will include a poacher-tracking duo named Tipper and Tony, as well as the previously mentioned avalanche rescue dog Henry, who has been described as the James Bond of dogs.

“There is such an eagerness in them to make us happy and make us whole,” Evans said. “And knowing it’s without an egoic drive, that is kind of an intrinsic part of their nature, makes it that much more pure.”

As for Evans outside of movies, the Captain America actor is himself a big fan of dogs. If you happen to follow Evans on social media, you’re probably familiar with his rescue dog, Dodger. Evans regularly posts about his beloved pup, including a charming post from last fall that features Dodger working on his music career, harmonizing with another pup at the dog park.

Superpower Dogs was filmed in Kenya, Miami, Whistler British Columbia, San Diego and Italy for a global look at the superpowered canines and will debut in IMAX theaters on March 19.

As for Evans’ own super-powered turn, the actor will next appear in Avengers: Endgame on April 26.