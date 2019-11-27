Chris Evans Praised Knives Out Co-Star Michael Shannon and Paul Bettany Had a Hilarious Response

Knives Out, the latest film from director Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), hit theaters everywhere today and it features an awesome cast of beloved actors. Two of the big names on the line-up include Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame) and Michael Shannon (12 Strong), and Evans recently had some kind words to say about Shannon online. However, one of his former co-stars from Marvel had some feelings about the praise. Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the MCU, saw that Evans called Shannon “one of the funniest guys I’ve ever worked with,” and had a hilarious response.

Oh OK fine. — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) November 27, 2019

“Michael Shannon is one of the funniest guys I’ve ever worked with,” Evans tweeted.

“Oh OK fine,” Bettany replied.

“You really took the bait on that one,” Evans responded.

IT: CHAPTER TWO star, Jessica Chastain, also chimed in:

“Yes! And one of the most talented. Love him ❤️,” she wrote.

Westworld‘s Shannon Woodward also commented:

“Still don’t get why you call me Michael, but ty,” she joked.

Knives Out also stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25), Toni Collette (Hereditary), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role. Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

While Evans’ time playing Captain America has come to an end, Bettany will be reprising his role as Vision in the upcoming Disney+ series, WandaVision, alongside Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch). The show is also set to feature Marvel alums Kat Dennings (Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World) and Randall Park (Agent Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp) as well as MCU newbie, Kathryn Hahn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Transparent).

Knives Out is now playing in theaters everywhere, and WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021.