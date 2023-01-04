Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals New Details About Injuries from Tragic Accident

Hours after Jeremy Renner shared an image from his hospital bed and thanked people for their support, a new report details the injuries the actor suffered. After reportedly obtaining the 911 log recounting the call made immediately following Renner's accident, TMZ says the actor was "completely crushed" by the Snow Plow he'd been using. Furthermore, the Hawkeye star was said to have "extreme difficulty" breathing.

According to the tabloid, the right side of Renner's chest reportedly collapsed and his upper torso was "crushed." Beyond that no further details were made available, including the respective procedures Renner's had done since he's been in the hospital.

During a Washoe County Sherriff's Office press conference Tuesday afternoon, it was revealed Renner was helping a family member who got stranded in their car off a private road. After getting the vehicle freed, Renner went to get back into his Snowcat and that's when the accident took place.

Shortly after the press conference took place is when Renner shared the photo from his hospital bed to his Instagram account.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the family's first statement read. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Prior to that, Renner's accident was made public late Sunday night after the actor's team released a brief statement saying he was in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today."

Since then, Renner has undergone two separate surgeries to help correct injuries suffered in the accident. Our thoughts remain with Renner and his family during this time.