Chris Evans Shares Touching Message For Jeremy Renner's Birthday

Happy Birthday, Jeremy Renner! The actor known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as films such as The Hurt Locker, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Arrival, and much more turned 52 on January 7th. Unfortunately, the actor is currently spending his birthday in the hospital. Renner had to undergo surgery after suffering serious injuries during a snowplow accident. Thankfully, the actor appears to be in good spirits, and he's even been active online this week. In honor of Renner's birthday, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate him, and they're not the only ones. His longtime Marvel co-star, Chris Evans, also posted a sweet message on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to one of the toughest guys I know! Sending so much love your way," Evans wrote. You can check out a screenshot of the sweet post below:

What Are the Details of Jeremy Renner's Accident?

You can read the statement from Renner's family that was released after his accident here: "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the family's statement reads. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Will Hawkeye Get a Second Season?

Currently, there's no word on when Renner will be returning to work or if he'll be returning as Hawkeye, but Marvel fans would love to see him pick up the arrows again. For now, the only Marvel show on Disney+ that's confirmed to be getting a second season is Loki. There's no word yet about the future of Hawkeye, but fans are also eager to see Hailee Steinfeld play Kate Bishop again. Last year, fans suspected the show could be getting another season after Disney submitted Hawkeye for "Outstanding Comedy Series instead of "Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series" at the Emmys. There are many different paths another season of Hawkeye could take. The first season's finale hinted that Kate will officially take on the Hawkeye mantle, so the series could focus more on her instead of Clint.

We hope Jeremy Renner is having a good birthday despite the circumstances!